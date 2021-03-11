Century 21 Masters now has four locations across the Edmonton area, after the company welcomed Century 21 Platinum into its group. That brings the total number of agents to 101 for C21 Masters. Eighty per cent of the agents who were at C21 Platinum have moved over to C21 Masters.

“We recognize and honour the long and successful history of C21 Platinum in the Edmonton market,” says James Mabey, co-owner of Century 21 Masters. “The agents joining our Masters family can’t help but be an instant fit because of our shared values of collaboration, kindness, knowledge and empowerment.”

Mabey says feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with all the agents now having access to office facilities and support staff in Edmonton West, St. Albert, Stony Plain and Edmonton South.

Century 21 Masters will relocate its south branch in the coming months in order to provide a modern boutique-style office environment for the agents and clients, the company says. Co-owner Geneva Tetreault says the change was carefully considered. “Clients put a lot of value in the trusted relationship with their Realtor and we know they also expect a professional brokerage behind them. We are looking forward to enhancing this experience as they navigate their real estate needs,” she says.

Former C21 Platinum owner John Stobbe adds, “As I approach the next chapter of my career, I’m thrilled to be working more closely with James and Geneva. They’ve built a great team with their three existing offices and I know my agents are now in excellent hands.”

This latest change in ownership is part of Century 21’s long history in Edmonton. Century 21 Platinum has served Edmonton since 1996, and before that was Century 21 Metro City, and before that Century 21 Byron Real Estate.