Easter Seals Ontario recently wrapped up a 45-day Golden Heart Virtual Challenge in partnership with various Century 21 offices to support Easter Seals kids. More than $50,000 was raised for Easter Seals children and youth in Ontario, surpassing the initial goal of the campaign.

Story continues below

To help raise funds for accessibility and mobility equipment, participants were required to move 221 km from May 1 to June 14 by running, walking, biking, rolling, swimming or even working out. Participants moved 24,582 km in total.

“We love supporting Easter Seals year after year,” says Theresa Kerr of Century 21 BJ Roth in Barrie, Ont. “Even with all of us separated physically it was important that we came together in some way to support these kids and provide what we can for them.”

Since the pandemic, many kids living with physical disabilities were stuck at home without the mobility and accessibility equipment they require to move around and complete basic functions. All the funds raised through the virtual challenge will go towards purchasing this urgently needed equipment to help Easter Seals children and youth.

Five offices contributed to this challenge: Century 21 Heritage House in Kitchener, Century 21 Heritage Group in Newmarket, Century 21 B.J. Roth, Century 21 In-Studio Realty in Owen Sound and Century 21 Percy Fulton in Toronto.

The following agents qualified for the Golden Heart Award – earned when an individual C21 member raises a minimum of $2,100 for Easter Seals: