Annelise Miller and Hayley Vilness recently opened Century 21 Northwest Realty in Kitimat, B.C. They have been in the real estate industry for about six years and say they saw the need for competition in their community. They had a five-year goal to own their own brokerage and decided mid-2020 that it was time to start making that dream a reality.

Story continues below

Miller says he joined Century 21 because “the rebranding originally caught my eye. But the more I learned about the company and what they offered to both agents and franchisees, I knew that we couldn’t do this on our own and we’d be so much more powerful with the brand behind us.”

C21 Northwest Realty is opening with six agents in the office. The duo says their goal is to continue to grow while fostering a supportive and successful group within their brokerage.

Century 21 Canada EVP Brian Rushton says, “We’re always excited to have younger franchisees who will be with the industry for decades to come. Annelise and Hayley were enthusiastic from the very beginning and we look forward to supporting their dream of owning their own business.”