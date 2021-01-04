Despite the pandemic, agents at Century 21 Millennium offices in Collingwood and Brampton, Ont. continued their participation in an annual fundraiser for children at Easter Seals. The Celebrity Hockey Classic Series is a friendly hockey match on local ice rinks with former professional hockey players. Despite no actual game being played this year, the NHL stars showed up via Zoom to help motivate fundraisers.

The offices each had a “coach” to lead their teams and were able to exceed their fundraising goal of $7,000 to more than $8,200 – the top fundraiser at the event. That means they will get first draft for next year’s event and they will have their choice of hockey legends when the event returns to the ice.

All the money raised from the Celebrity Hockey Classics event goes to children from their local communities. Easter Seals had set a goal of raising $600,000 for the event and surpassed that by over $20,000.

For more than 20 years the Century 21 Millennium agents have raised money during this event and they donate a portion of proceeds with every home sold to Easter Seals. Century 21 Millennium has five offices and more than 220 agents in Brampton, Orangeville, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and Thornbury.