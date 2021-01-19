C21 Maximum is now open in Red Deer, Alta. Construction is underway for a new facility at 3617F 50 Avenue. It is set to open in April 2021.

The franchise will focus on residential real estate, property management and commercial real estate needs in Central Alberta.

Story continues below

The ownership group includes Dale Devereaux, who has won 70 awards since 1996, including the Dick Laughlin Hall of Fame award. It’s the highest honour bestowed on a Century 21 agent and recognizes an excellent track record of quality service, sales production and performance within their local community, the company says.

Dennis and Brenda Bowness have 21 years of combined experience. Brenda has been nationally ranked in both production and units.

Also in the ownership group are Tara Devereaux, with 17 years of experience and 15 awards since 2006 including Centurion Producer, and Bill Hogg, who specializes is property management and has 36 years of experience in commercial lending.

“I’m looking forward to working with my daughter, the Bowness team and Bill Hogg to set our own direction for the next decade,” says Dale Devereaux. “This is a goal that I’ve always had and to share the work and successes with my partners is so rewarding.”

“This is a very successful group of people,” says Brian Ruston, EVP of Century 21 Canada. “We value the contributions they have all brought to our network over the past 25 years and we look forward to watching what they accomplish in their new roles.”