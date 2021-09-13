Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate announced that the brokerage’s Belleville, Ont. office will soon transition to an expanded ownership group – Century 21 Lanthorn & Associates. The new ownership team includes industry veteran broker and owner of C21 Lanthorn Real Estate Bill Rorabeck, real estate coach and mentor Joelle Briggs and broker and leader of The Royle Group Travis Royle.

“C21 Lanthorn has become an incredible force in Southeastern Ontario,” says Rorabeck. “With client and market expectations changing, it’s time to introduce new leadership of the Belleville office, and I’m confident in the opportunity that Joelle and Travis bring as expanded owners.”

Rorabeck has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. In addition to his work at C21 Lanthorn & Associates, he will continue to work with C21 Lanthorn’s offices in Picton, Trenton, Madoc and Napanee.

Briggs is a real estate coach and mentor and she currently leads C21 Lanthorn’s business operations across all the brokerage’s offices. “At C21 Lanthorn, our mission has always been to deliver extraordinary experiences,” says Briggs. “Together with our amazing team of agents, we are ready to make bold moves to best serve those in the community.”

Royle is the broker of record for C21 Lanthorn & Associates, currently leading The Royle Group.

“With our talented team and unique skill set, we are excited about the opportunity to influence positive change and help the office grow in numbers and market share,” says Royle.