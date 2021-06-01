Century 21 Heritage Group, which has offices in six Southern Ontario communities, has appointed Eryn Richardson as a partner of the firm. Serving as general manager since 2015, Richardson “has been leading the growth of the company while implementing the next-generation technology that streamlines business development, marketing and real estate administration,” says the brokerage in a news release.

He has been in the real estate business for more than 15 years.

“What I love most is working with Realtors and seeing them succeed,” says Richardson. “Through them I get to experience the same rush I felt when I was an agent, being a part of one of the most exciting times in someone’s life. I am extremely excited to continuously support our 700 Realtors and drive future growth.”

He adds, “With all the online tools out there, clients are being presented with confusing and potentially inaccurate information. It is our job to engage with reliable technology that enhances the client experience and builds quality relationships. I look forward to facilitating the selection and implementation of technology for our Realtors.”

Broker founder and partner Pamela Prescott says, “Eryn’s commitment to understanding how technology helps both the Realtors and the client is what sets him apart. His vision and insight in real estate allows him to overcome any challenges we may face in the future.”

Founded in 1989, Century 21 Heritage Group has offices in Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Tottenham and Hamilton. With the Century 21 system, it ranked No. 2 in Canada by units and No. 13 worldwide by production in 2019.