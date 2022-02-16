Last year, Century 21 Canada signed 21 franchises to agreements to remain with the brand.

“Our dedicated and loyal franchisees are seeing the value in our brand now more than ever,” says Brian Rushton, COO of Century 21 Canada. “We continue to bring new programs, tools and technology to our owners so that we can support their success and it’s their continued commitment that helps us grow year after year.”

Renewals were signed by:

Century 21 Border Real Estate, Estevan, Sask.

Century 21 Cedar Glen, Durham, Ont.

Century 21 Rison Realty, Clearwater, B.C.

Century 21 Superior Realty, Thunder Bay, Ont.

Century 21 Able Realty, Yorkton, Sask.

Century 21 Choice Realty, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Century 21 Champ Realty, St. Catharines, Ont.

Century 21 People’s Choice, Toronto

Century 21 People’s Choice, Brampton, Ont.

Century 21 People’s Choice, Mississauga, Ont.

Century 21 Insight Realty, Moose Jaw, Sask.

Century 21 Fusion Realty, Saskatoon

Century 21 Fusion Realty (satellite), Saskatoon

Century 21 Infinity Realty, Oshawa, Ont.

Century 21 Infinity Realty (satellite), Oshawa

Century 21 All Seasons Realty, Bancroft, Ont.

Century 21 Colonial Realty, Charlottetown

Century 21 Request Realty, Windsor, Ont.

Century 21 Keyes Real Estate, Gananoque, Ont.

Century 21 Drive, Lloydminster, Sask.

Century 21 Prudential Estates, Richmond, B.C.

Century 21 Paramount Realty, Brampton, Ont.

Century 21 Carrie Realty, Winnipeg

Century 21 Maple City Realty, Chatham, Ont.

Century 21 Signature Realty, Edmonton

Century 21 Canada also signed nine new franchises and offices to its network in 2021. They are: