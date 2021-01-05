Century 21 Canada recently announced that 13 franchises have renewed their agreements to remain with the brand.

“We have very dedicated and loyal franchisees,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada. “Some of these owners have been with us since the late 1970s, and others less than 10 years. It’s the experience and youth of our owners combined that continue to make this brand relevant and committed to clients.”

The renewals are Century 21 Erie Shores, Leamington, Ont.; Century 21 Bravo Realty, Calgary; Century 21 Foothills South, Lethbridge, Alta.; Century 21 Parkland, Toronto; Century 21 Sunset Realty, Kincardine, Ont.; Century 21 Sun Country, Beausejour, Man.; Century 21 Skylark, Mississauga, Ont.; Century 21 Insight Realty Group, Stoney Creek, Ont.; Century 21 Gold Key Realty, Steinbach, Man.; Century 21 Aspire Realty, Petawawa, Ont.; Century 21 Seaside Realty, White Rock, B.C.; Century 21 Today Realty, Fonthill, Ont.; and Century 21 Nordic, Canmore, Alta.

Many of these franchises are being passed to the next generation of owners, bringing fresh energy and a renewed enthusiasm to their company, the company says.

For example, Arshad Rashed at Century 21 Bravo Realty has been with the brand for nine years and took over ownership of the franchise this year.

“As a previous high-producing agent, I know what makes an agent tick,” he says. “What excites them, motivates them and what drags them down. With my experience in the field and actual practice of real estate in today’s style, market and technology dependent trends, I feel I can build the brokerage, from the perspective of today’s agent. My main goal is to provide the services and tools that I always wanted as an agent,” he says.

The brand also added 10 new franchises and branch or satellite offices to its network in 2020. They are Century 21 Grand Realty, Brantford, Ont.; Century 21 Heritage House (branch), Brantford, Ont.; Century 21 Atria (satellite), Vaughan, Ont.; Century 21 In Studio Realty (satellite), Sauble Beach, Ont; Century 21 Paramount (branch), Brampton, Ont.; Century 21 Heritage Group (satellite), Milton, Ont.; Century 21 Heritage Group (satellite), Schomberg, Ont.; Century 21 Evolve, Edmonton; Century 21 Maximum, Red Deer, Alta.; and Century 21 Kingdom, Scarborough, Ont.