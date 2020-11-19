Century 21 Gateway Real Estate in Calgary and broker/owner Graham Wilson have been busy expanding its staff despite the pandemic.

In July, Century 21 Gateway in Olds, Alta. joined the brokerage. “The two offices have been associated in different ways for over 18 years and have built a strong relationship during that time,” says Century 21 in a news release. “Both offices thought a merger was a great idea because they have worked together so well for so long. They share the same values and beliefs and are a good match.”

Joining C21 Bravo from C21 Gateway are Dave Hogarth, associate broker; Charlotte Hogarth and Melissa Hammer, The Gateway Team; Brenda Wigley, Realtor/ property manager; Dan Coates and Adam Mirus, Realtors; and Anna Crowe, administrative assistant.

Also joining the Century 21 Bravo team recently:

Steve Monteith has joined Century 21 Bravo Realty Property Management. He has 15 years of experience in the construction industry, starting as a labourer when he was 15 and expanding his education in construction management. After moving to Edmonton for a while, he decided to make a change and pursue a career in property management where he could use his knowledge of construction practices, buildings and people management.

Ibrahim ‘Abe’ El Hage has been a licensed real estate agent since 2006. The brokerage says he is nicknamed “the rainmaker” in the industry because he has a reputation for getting the job done. CIR Realty’s No. 1 Realtor in 2018, El Hage and has sold more than half a billion dollars worth of real estate.

Tarek Hageahmad has been a licensed real estate agent since 2014 and has worked in sales management since 2010. At the age of eight, he hosted children’s television shows and he has deep roots in TV, journalism and broadcasting. Since becoming a Realtor, he has contracted millions of dollars in new home sales, resales and investments, and has earned multiple Top Producer awards.

Grant Kelba has been a licensed agent since 2019 and was previously a licensed Realtor from 1992 to1998. Kelba was the creator and original performer of Harvey the Hound, the mascot of the Calgary Flames. He was also president of the Downtown Kiwanis club and Kamp Kiwanis.