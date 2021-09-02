The 16th Annual Showcase of Celebrities Golf Tournament, hosted by Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty, raised a record-breaking $60,000 last month in Barrie, Ont.

The tournament had 180 golfers over three shotgun times. Some of the money raised will purchase four pieces of mobility equipment that kids in their community have been desperately waiting for, the company says. The remainder of the donations will help support children living with disabilities and get them access to essential specialized equipment.

After the rainy golf game, the players enjoyed a social event with hockey celebrities Doug Gilmour and Kirk Muller, plus Sportsnet broadcaster Ken Reid. Attendees also heard from guest speaker Daniella Altieri, the 17-year-old Easter Seals Ontario Ambassador. She gave a heart-warming speech about the need for inclusiveness among people with disabilities and how Easter Seals has had an incredible impact on her life. Her passionate speech left attendees emotional and was met with a standing ovation.

“Hearing from Altieri and other Easter Seals children in our community gives us the motivation to continue our relentless fundraising efforts,” says Theresa Kerr of Century 21 B.J. Roth.

The brokerage’s support of Easter Seals and creative fundraising events throughout the years has earned it the No. 1 C21 Easter Seals fundraising company for seven consecutive years.