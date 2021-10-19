Century 21 Canada recently announced the renewals of 15 brokerages as well as several new franchisees and offices during the past year.

The 2021 renewals include:

Century 21 Able Realty, Yorkton, Sask.

Century 21 All Seasons Realty, Bancroft, Ont.

Century 21 Border Real Estate Service, Estevan, Sask.

Century 21 Cedar Glen, Durham, Ont.

Century 21 Champ Realty, Kingston, Ont.

Century 21 Choice Realty, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Century 21 Colonial Realty, Charlottetown

Century 21 Fusion Realty, Saskatoon (two offices)

Century 21 Infinity Realty, Oshawa, Ont. (two offices)

Century 21 Insight Realty, Moose Jaw, Sask.

Century 21 Keyes Real Estate, Gananoque, Ont.

Century 21 People’s Choice Realty, Toronto/Brampton, Mississauga, Ont.

Century 21 Request Realty, Windsor, Ont.

Century 21 Rison Realty, Clearwater, B.C.

Century 21 Superior Realty, Thunder Bay, Ont.

Many of these renewals are coming after an unprecedented year, during which many brokerages adapted and even thrived, despite the unusual circumstances, the company says.

“While going through the pandemic, the support from head office was outstanding,” says Gary Busch, owner of Century 21 Fusion Realty. “They really helped me and my agents through it, and now with 10 more years (the length of the renewal), I have the stability to focus and set goals for the future.”

Century 21 has also added 18 new franchises, offices and satellite locations this year. They include:

Satellite offices

Century 21 Amos Realty, Penticton, B.C.

Century 21 Bravo Realty, Olds, Alta.

Century 21 Executives Realty, Maple Ridge, B.C.

Century 21 Fusion Realty, Saskatoon

Century 21 Infinity Realty, Oshawa, Ont.

Century 21 Kingdom Realty, North York, Ont.

Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate, Kingston, Ont.

Century 21 People’s Choice Realty, Concord, Ont.

Branch office

Century 21 In Town Realty, North Vancouver, B.C.

Century 21 Masters, Edmonton

Century 21 Red Star Realty, Milton, Ont.

Century 21 Red Star Realty, Hamilton

Franchisees