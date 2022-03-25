Former award-winning Realtor Carolyne Lederer is offering “a sorely needed new kind of coaching service” for real estate agents.

Coaching Comfort by Carolyne is “your shoulder to lean on when there’s no one there; no broker to call at 8 p.m. on a Saturday night but you’re about to go on a listing presentation or are preparing your marketing for a brand-new listing. Or you want to talk about how to get more leads,” says Lederer. “Typically brokers are not available 24/7 and sometimes not at all even during regular business hours. Their concentration sometimes is on collecting rent from literally hundreds of their agents.”

Lederer says she is “not practising real estate or dealing with forms specific to given areas, just a 24/7 helper on an as-needed basis.” Agents can contact her by phone. “You can call as often as you want. A one-time fee. No manuals to study or workbooks to work with. Purely a coaching comfort call. New agents in particular need someone to connect with at a personal one-on-one level who understands the real estate business.”

Lederer, who writes a cooking column for REM, says she concentrates on helping listing agents “but is totally knowledgeable about buyer brokerage, having adopted it in the mid 1990s when it seemingly appeared overnight with no board support, mandated by the ministry. There are still agents who refuse to practise it even where it is dictated that they must do. Many brokers know nothing about it and don’t want to know. We can talk,” she says.

While operating her own boutique brokerage, the bulk of her business was the listing end of the market, and 60 per cent of her business was double-ending under subagency of the day. “My percentage didn’t change when I decided to participate in buyer brokerage representation in the mid-90s, securing the necessary permissions in writing. I didn’t like it but figured it was here to stay so I studied everything I could get my hands on to learn about it,” she says.

“Recently I helped an out-of-town quite new agent who was thinking of leaving the real estate business when all that was needed was a little confidence building, and she had had no mental or morale support from either of two brokerages. So she was about to give up. She had been medically trained in another country, but not permitted to practice here so had chosen a career in real estate, much to her disappointment, feeling to be a failure. She spoke and wrote excellent English, having learned by watching television. Amazing,” says Lederer.

“In less than a month conversing with me she had suddenly done six transactions and had four more she was working on. An excellent learner, she did everything I suggested. It was just a calm, cool and collected series of discussions.

“She worked from home and even had to book and chase down her own appointments on listings to show as well as arrange appointments for agents who wanted to show her listings. Yet she was registered at a giant name franchise office. The broker/owner was only interested in staying on top of his rent collection from several hundred agents.

Lederer says another agent at the same franchise participates in paying a group fee to a coaching service the broker arranged. Each agent in the group pays five per cent of each closed transaction commission. “She hasn’t had a transaction in a year. But the coach bases his personal coaching fee at $5,000 like many others,” Lederer says. “There were agents in the GTA who didn’t do six transactions in a full year in 2021. And she, too, was feeling lost and didn’t know how to shake apples out of trees.

“Such a sad situation that was costing her money with office fees, yet very little was coming in. She had not read her franchise affiliate contract at her first broker. So she changed brokerages to tighten her costs and what she got was her name and picture on the corporate website. I found her name after some difficulty (no site SEO) but there was no picture there. No one had checked. And she had paid her fees.

“It was a total surprise to her that no one at her new brokerage had added her picture, just her name; and it was very difficult to find on the site with many agents on a list. No details about where she worked geographically. When the picture did appear I told her to get a business haircut and a proper professional photo, nothing Hollywood. Pure business.”

The one-time fee for Coaching Comfort by Carolyne is $2,500. “It seems that most coaching fees are in the $5,000 range,” she says. “And agents will even borrow money to be able to pay $5,000 and more. Some agents offered me $2,500 to shadow me when I was working as an agent, but I was too busy looking after my clients to accept.”

For more information, email [email protected].