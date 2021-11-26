Mississauga real estate broker Carmela Zita Kapeleris of Re/Max Realty Specialists in Mississauga is continuing her annual tradition of collecting and giving away hundreds of toys and donations to children’s charities at Christmas.

Since 2017, she has encouraged fellow Realtors, friends, associates, business partners and political leaders in the community to spread holiday cheer by donating hundreds of new, unwrapped toys to the Fascinating Children’s Christmas Toy Drive.

One of the fundraisers started as a tea party and evolved into luncheons. The women attending wearing fancy hats and fascinators. This year a dinner event with raffle prizes was held to raise additional monetary donations for the children. With public donations and contributions from the toy drive, the events have raised over $2,000.

The toys and donations have been distributed in the past to the local fire department, the children’s hospital ward, Peel Children’s Aid Society and this year to the Million Dollar Smiles Foundation.

The popularity of this event prompted Zita Kapeleris to organize an Easter Children’s Toy Drive with more charitable donations for organizations that need help in Mississauga and the GTA.

Zita Kapeleris has worked in the real estate industry for almost 34 years. In 2019, she was awarded the Ronald E. Sanderson Community Service Award by the Mississauga Real Estate Board.