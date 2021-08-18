Nicholas Obal, a Realtor with Sutton Group Realty Systems who is based in Carlisle, Ont. recently sponsored and participated in the Cawaja Beach Golf Tournament. Proceeds of the July 27th event support initiatives by Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church and its sister parish, the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Over the years, the tournament has also benefited the YMCA Child Care Centre in Midland, the Midland General Hospital, the Penetanguishene Mental Health Centre, the Big Brothers of North Simcoe, the Big Sisters Association of Huronia and the Huronia Museum.

Since the Cawaja Beach Golf Tournament launched in 1998, it has raised more than $200,000 for church initiatives and local charities. Participants return year after year to enjoy a day on the links, delicious food, silent auctions, prizes and socializing.

This was the first year that Obal sponsored the tournament but likely not his last, he says.