Local food banks in Guelph, Ont. received a big boost recently from Capstone Real Estate Professionals at Royal LePage Royal City Realty.

In December, the team launched a local food drive and received 400 pounds of supplies to donate to the Guelph Food Bank.

The team then donated $500 to Hope House in Guelph, which was matched by Longos.

“We are challenging local businesses and those who have the means to donate,” says Georgia Lavarini, marketing co-ordinator for the Capstone team. “We have now raised $2,350 and our goal is $5,000. The proceeds will all go directly to Hope House for their food market to purchase food and hygiene items.”

The charity provides individuals and families with immediate relief such as food and clothing to help them move out of poverty.

The members of the team include sales lead Michael Christie, Ariana Christie, Lynn Weller, Scott Robinson, Aidan Naus and Lavarini.