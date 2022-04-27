The Capstone Real Estate Professionals team at Royal LePage Royal City Realty in Guelph, Ont. is reviving its annual charity golf tournament this summer. Benefitting the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis, the tropical-themed tournament will be held Tuesday, July 19 at Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club. The theme is a nod to the sunny vacations we all dearly missed out on these past few years while navigating the pandemic, the company says.

In previous years, the tournament exceeded the fundraising goal of $10,000. With hopes of exceeding the fundraising goal again this year, Capstone’s charity golf tournament committee is currently assembling sponsors and donors to help put together a fun and successful event.

“Each dollar we raise and every step we take will make it easier for women and children in our communities to walk safely away from violence,” says Ariana Christie, an agent at the brokerage.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the tournament, volunteering or donating, reach out to Capstone’s admin team: [email protected]. If you’d like to play in the tournament, tickets can be purchased here.