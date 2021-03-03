For the seventh consecutive year, Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. was the top Canadian fundraiser for Easter Seals in the Century 21 system. The brokerage was the third-highest fundraiser in North America.

The Century 21 System collectively raised more than $2.5 million for the charity. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, the network’s independent franchisees and affiliated sales reps have raised $129 million.

In Canada, despite all the challenges of the pandemic, the system raised $452,730, exceeding its fundraising goal of $210,000.

This year, 13 of the Top 21 fundraisers in North America are Canadian firms. Here they are with their North American rank, and the money they raised:

3. Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty, Barrie, Ont. $94,945

5. Century 21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ont. $39,090

6. Century 21 Heritage Group, Richmond Hill, Ont. $37,902

7. Century 21 Dome Realty, Regina $35,369

9. Century 21 Executives Realty, Vernon, B.C. $26,177

11. Century 21 Heritage House, Woodstock, Ont. $24,059

12. Century 21 Bamber Realty, Calgary $18,593

13. Century 21 Fusion, Saskatoon $17,484

14. Century 21 Assurance Realty, Kelowna, B.C. $15,399

15. Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg $15,364

19. Century 21 Westman Realty, Brandon, Man. N/A

20. Century 21 Miller Real Estate, Oakville, Ont. N/A

21. Century 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alta. N/A

Special recognition of the achievements of the Top 21 companies, and all other Century 21 network companies who raised funds for Easter Seals in 2020 will occur throughout the year at virtual (and hopefully live events) as well as on the Century 21 System internal and external communications channels, the company says.