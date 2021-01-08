Although preparing a house to beat the competition should be the No. 1 one goal of each home seller, not every vendor is aware of how they can increase their home’s value to get them the highest return for their investment.

The Canadian Association of Property Stylists (CAPS) has developed a simple program that is geared to show the real estate industry how easy it is to have home sellers jazz up those lacklustre interiors. Easy-to-follow tools guide agents through whatever client issues they might encounter. These new tools reinforce the three principles of selling a property: location, price and condition.

Home sellers cannot change the location of their home, although creative curb appeal can help quite a bit. Price is determined by what the market dictates and what potential buyers are willing to pay for a particular house in a particular neighbourhood – but every Realtor knows that price can turn into a bidding war if the home is a true contender.

The one selling principle that home sellers can effectively change is the condition. And often Realtors have difficulty convincing their clients that even small, inexpensive changes and updates can make a huge difference in selling a home quickly and for top dollar.

Statistics increasingly show that properly preparing a home for sale will give sellers the highest ROI; however, it then becomes the task – and often a difficult one for agents – to talk about sensitive issues such as pets, religious items, colours, updating, completing the ‘honey-do’ list, cleanliness and clutter.

CAPS assembles the “how to” for agents looking to expand their value to each client by giving them the “goods” on staging it right and why it is so important for sellers.

We know that some agents offer a home staging consultation as part of their services to their clients, and others will talk to their clients about preparing their homes for the competitive market or direct their clients to those that offer the service. Our Realtor Affiliate Program is about promoting educational and awareness materials for agents to use in their business presentations with clients.

Founded in 2017, CAPS is a Canadian non-profit association representing property stylists and affiliated student and real estate members. Together with its membership of professionals, CAPS supports, promotes and strengthens the property stylist industry in Canada. As the only Canadian non-profit association in this field, one of CAPS’ goals is to help the real estate industry and home sellers maximize equity using home staging.

The materials prepared for our Realtor affiliates are based on our industry expertise and experience and are geared towards assisting agents help their clients get the most return on their hard-earned investment.

Broker affiliate benefits

All brokerage agents can log-in to the CAPS website Realtor section to access the educational and awareness materials.

All brokerage agents will have access to the CAPS Realtor Facebook Group (a private group where CAPS will share timely information of interest to Realtors and where agents can provide input).

The Realtor Broker Group is marketed on the CAPS website, the public Facebook page and in the CAPS National Realtor Newsletter.

Interested brokerages and agents are welcome to contact us for additional information or further discussion on our Real Estate Affiliate Program.