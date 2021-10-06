Redline Real Estate Group in Calgary has joined The Real Brokerage network.

The independent brokerage has been in business since 2009 and now has 85 agents serving clients throughout Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.

Brett Turner and Darren Langille, owners and CEOs of Redline Real Estate Group, are leading the Redline team’s transition.

“With Real’s platform, technology and network of almost 3,000 agents, we feel we are positioned for long-term success,” says Langille. “We feel that by joining Real we can both maintain the momentum we’re proud to have achieved and provide greater benefits to our agents.”

Turner says, “We are making this move from an independent operation into a cloud-based, agent-owned model at a pivotal time for our brokerage. We are encouraged by our agents’ performance and their passion for our brand and the industry (and) we wanted to give them a better platform.”

The addition of Redline Real Estate Group expands Real’s business in Canada, which began in August.

“At Real, we have already made significant inroads and built relationships in Canada and Redline Real Estate Group will add to this progress,” says Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. “Redline is a staple brokerage in Canada, with a network of agents that are trusted in the communities they serve. We are proud to say they are now part of the Real team and look forward to having them play an integral role in our operations.”

The Real Brokerage is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 35 U.S. states, the District of Columbia.