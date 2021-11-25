Calgary-based property manager Power Properties has won the 2021 Community Service Award presented by the Calgary Residential Rental Association. The award recognizes the company’s efforts in giving back to the community it serves.

Story continues below

For the last 16 years, Power Properties has donated office space to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Alberta. The free office space allows the foundation to concentrate on its work to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

During the past two years, the firm has raised and donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta. Each dollar raised by the company’s property management clients, tenants and team members is matched by the company and donated to Habitat for Humanity. The funds go directly towards Habitat’s land costs, building materials and the expert trades needed to provide low-income families with a place to call home.

“It is vital that companies give back to the communities they serve. Only by ensuring the health of your community can you secure the health of your business. If the forest dies, all the animals in the forest die too,” says Jamie Palmer, president/broker of Power Properties.

Power Properties has been providing property management services to property owners, property investors and non-residents with homes in Calgary for more than 40 years.