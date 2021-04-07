Jonathan Popowich, who was an associate broker and top producer at Re/Max iRealty Innovations in Calgary for eight consecutive years, has moved his team to eXp Realty.

Story continues below

In 2015 he started his team, Popowich & Company, which was recognized as one of the top teams with Re/Max of Western Canada and one of the highest volume teams in Calgary, selling more than $100 million of real estate in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we want to build a business where every client feels like they are our only client,” he says. In a news release, he says the real estate industry in highly competitive, with nearly 6,000 licenced real estate associates in Calgary competing for approximately 16,000 transactions annually. Popowich says the key to their success is to “deliver an elevated experience to home buyers and sellers while offering concierge-type service, exceptional marketing and leveraging technology to their clients’ benefit.

“Through the pandemic we have seen an explosive growth in utilization of technology, and the world is becoming a smaller place,” he says. “Being able to see how our clients can benefit both now and in the future with a company like this made the decision to align ourselves with eXp World Holdings Inc. a no-brainer.” The cloud-based eXp Realty has 2,000 agents in Canada, with nearly 350 in Alberta, he says.