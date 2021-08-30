Applications are now open for the CREB Realtor Community Foundation’s Community and Transformation Grants to support local housing and shelter-related initiatives.

“Our Community and Transformation Grants are all about keeping people housed and improving housing quality,” says Murray Scotton, chair of the foundation. “These funds will help local non-profits cover the costs of necessary repairs and renovations, which often add up quickly.”

Community Grants fund major repairs or renovations to existing housing or shelter supply, with the goal of keeping people housed in their communities. There are three $25,000 grants available in 2021 for a total of $75,000.

Transformation Grants provide funding for minor renovations to existing infrastructure in an effort to improve housing quality for the community’s most vulnerable. Two $10,000 and one $5,000 Transformation Grants are available in 2021 for a total of $25,000.

“Community need around housing and shelter is a complex issue with no single solution,” says Jason Yule, CREB’s director of communications. “Our Legacy, Community and Transformation Grants tackle that issue from multiple angles to make the largest impact for people who need it most.”

The Legacy Grant is the foundation’s signature funding stream, designed to make substantial, progressive changes for communities in the area of housing and shelter. In July, the foundation awarded $300,000 to 2021 Legacy Grant recipient HomeSpace Society to support its Sierra Place project, which will see a downtown office tower converted into affordable housing units.

Community and Transformation Grant applications are open until Friday, October 1, 2021 and successful applicants will be notified by Friday, November 30, 2021.

Full instructions on how to apply are available here.