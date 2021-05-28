Calgary entrepreneur and Realtor Tanya Eklund is sharing inspiring real-life stories of Calgary women on her podcast The VOW, Voice of Women. The weekly conversation features stories of women from various backgrounds who are making meaningful change in the community, she says in a news release.

Eklund is with the Tanya Eklund Group at Re/Max Real Estate (Central). She says she created The VOW to establish a network of women who support and empower each other through authentic discussions. Since starting in January 2020, she has featured dozens of Calgary women on her show including lifestyle blogger Jessica Janzen, co-founder of BMeX Restaurant Group Jayme MacFayden and Canada’s first certified KonMari consultant Helen Youn. You can listen to new episodes of The VOW every Wednesday on Apple and Spotify.

The VOW has released more than 40 episodes. Eklund says her goal is “to cover a wide variety of topics through candid conversations to inspire and empower women across Canada to learn from each other.

“By embracing our vulnerabilities through the sharing of real life stories, we ignite the courage for others to do the same,” she says.

“Tanya’s Voice of Women podcast is a celebration of and for women. Women who have stories that need telling,” says Lesley Hutcheson, former president of Hopewell Residence and a previous guest on The VOW. “Tanya has a special gift to engage her guests on the most intimate level. Through her research and most comfortable conversation style, she allows guests to offer insight and advice to listeners.”

According to The Canadian Podcast Listener’s 2020 Report, monthly podcast listening increased 30 per cent during the pandemic, with more than 40 per cent of Canadians listening to local content. The report also found women now make up a larger part of the podcast audience, representing nearly half of monthly listeners in Canada.

For more information on The VOW or be featured as a guest, contact Haylee Negreiff at [email protected].