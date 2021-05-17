Murray Scotton received the 2020 Volunteer of the Year – Marilyn Jones Memorial Award at the Calgary Real Estate Board’s Annual General Meeting recently. Presented annually to a CREB Realtor who embodies the spirit of volunteerism and community service, the award was created to commemorate the late Marilyn Jones, a local Realtor who was a devoted volunteer throughout her career.

“It is a great honour to receive this award, knowing Marilyn from volunteer opportunities we shared together – it really means a lot to me,” says Scotton.

A Realtor of 13 years, Scotton has been heavily involved with the CREB Realtor Community Foundation, helping provide housing and shelter solutions to those who need it most. He dedicates much of his time to volunteering and fundraising activities and served on the Board of Governors for four years prior to assuming his current role as chair of the foundation.

“Murray is the epitome of the super volunteer who just never quits,” says CREB president and CEO Alan Tennant. “His contagious enthusiasm makes his leadership invaluable to CREB and to the communities our Realtors live in and love.”

In 2019 alone, Scotton attended every CREB build day with Habitat for Humanity, volunteering over 100 hours. He has also been a mainstay for several local charities, including Kids Cancer Care’s Camp Kindle, Inn from the Cold, the Calgary Drop-In Centre and Made by Momma.