Real Property Management Bravo in Calgary, owned by Arshad Rashed, has been named the Real Property Management Rising Star of the Year.

“Arshad and his team are committed to excellence and fully integrating his Century 21 and RPM offices,” says Carla Browne, president of Real Property Management. “His acquisition of the C21 office in Olds, Alta. kick-started things off and he has a very focused plan for both businesses. He meets with our leadership team regularly, takes advantage of all our programs and proactively works to promote the Real Property Management brand.”

Real Property Management is the largest residential property management company in North America.