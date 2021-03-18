Business by referral: Teach your clients to market your business

When you provide great customer service, word of mouth referrals are bound to naturally happen. Imagine what will happen when you make a conscious effort to cultivate your existing database.

Word of mouth is largely dependent on loyalty so in order to get your clients to rave about you and your service, you need to give them a reason to talk about your company. In this video, we offer four highly effective ways to remain top of mind to get high-quality referrals – providing a referral template, small incentives along the way and customer feedback tools are just some of the ways to influence your clients.