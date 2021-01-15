Westburn Realty in Burnaby, B.C. has joined Macdonald Realty.

“We are excited to have a company with the quality and history of Westburn Realty join the Macdonald family,” says Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty. “We continue to be open to working with great B.C. companies and agents who want to take their business to the next level.”

Founded in 1987, Westburn Realty has almost 100 licensed real estate agents, including several top teams. In a news release, Macdonald Realty says Westburn Realty has a sterling reputation and significant market share throughout the Lower Mainland.

“We are thrilled to be joining Macdonald,” says Paul Prade, part owner of Westburn Realty. “Our business philosophy of placing customer service and Realtor support first fits perfectly with Macdonald Realty. We have known the leaders of Macdonald for many years and are confident that our tradition of operating a ‘family’ style business will continue for many years to come.”

The company says that Macdonald, led by CEO Lynn Hsu, is now the largest company in B.C. that is owned and operated by a woman. Founded in Vancouver in 1944, Macdonald Realty is B.C.’s largest full-service corporately owned real estate company. It has more than 20 offices and 1,000 agents and staff in the province, and nearly $10 billion in annual sales.