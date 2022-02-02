The Brantford Regional Real Estate Association is planning several events this year to mark its 80th anniversary. A key initiative is a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Over the next five years, BRREA will work to raise $50,000 to sponsor a home in the local community. “It is a partnership that makes sense for BRREA, and one that was a long time coming,” says the association in a news release. “Many of the fundraising efforts for the 80th anniversary will be directed to Habitat, including donations being accepted at many events, and merchandise sales.”

The association says it has a deep history in the community, and prides itself on its willingness to give back whenever possible. It holds an annual food drive for the Brantford Food Bank.

“This year will be full of fun and exciting things for BRREA members and opportunities for the public to get involved,” says the association. Announcements on events and fundraising will be made on the association’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

BRREA serves an area of Southwestern Ontario that includes the rural areas and communities in Brant County, including the City of Brantford, Town of Paris, villages of Burford, Mount Pleasant, Oakland, Scotland and St. George and Six Nations.