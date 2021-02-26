Brandon Nimigon is the new owner and broker of record of Century 21 Granite Realty Group in Haliburton, Ont. The former owners, Andrew and Anne Hodgson are stepping back from their leadership role but will continue to be sales representatives and help Nimigon take over the business they built up over the past several years.

Story continues below

Nimigon started his real estate career five years ago with Century 21 Granite, with the long-term goal of one day becoming an owner. In November, the Hodgsons decided to switch their focus and, while it was earlier in his career than expected, Nimigon knew it was the right step for his career, the company says in a news release.

The brokerage currently has 27 agents in four offices throughout Haliburton county. Nimigon plans to hire three new agents this year and has a long-term goal of further agent and office growth, the company says. He plans to open new offices throughout the cottage country region.

“Brandon has been a passionate and knowledgeable Realtor and we look forward to watching what he accomplishes in his new role,” says Brian Rushton, EVP for Century 21 Canada.