Re/Max Centre Sam Khangura Realty in Brampton, Ont., is now affiliated with Royal LePage, trading under the name Royal LePage Platinum Realty.

Story continues below

Under the leadership of Sam Khangura and his partners Jag Ghuman and Aman Khattra, the brokerage of 11 sales representatives will serve the Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon areas.

Khangura has been working in the real estate industry since 2003. He started his team in 2015 and opened his first brokerage in October 2020.

Royal LePage Platinum Realty “is dedicated to growing and maximizing their business while leveraging Royal LePage’s technology platforms,” says a company news release.

“To strengthen our brokerage we need a strong infrastructure and marketing systems to build and scale our organization. Royal LePage’s brand presence and robust online marketing systems will give us the requisite platform on which we can leverage and build the pillars for our sustained growth,” says Khangura.