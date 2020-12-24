BisRing, a network that brings real estate suppliers together with real estate investors, recently enhanced its online platform. The company says its new site “comes with a superior design to better improve user experience and highlight the benefits for both real estate investors and service providers.”

The site allows investors to find various service providers in one platform, including real estate agents, mortgage brokers, plumbers, architects, house cleaners, lawyers and interior designers. Other benefits for users include the option to request a free quote from a service provider, access vetted reviews, create Virtual Teams in multiple cities across Ontario to keep contacts up to date, and the ability to recommend real estate businesses for others in their network.

The company says the new intuitive interface features an optimized home page with an improved search bar, allowing investors and other users to easily search for an expansive directory of real estate related services. Investors can request a free quote from one of the service providers. A plans and pricing page allows users to see all the benefits that they will get by becoming a “ProBisRinger” Lite or Gold member.

Real estate service providers are being offered the first two months on the site for free, using the promo code bisring2020. After three months, subscriptions cost $9.99/month for the ProBisRingerGold subscription. In the new year, BisRing plans to increase its monthly subscription to $27 per month.

The organization has recently become a part of the ventureLab incubator. This partnership has allowed BisRing to become an innovative organization in the proptech industry, while gaining access to great advisory members, the company says.

“We are excited to share that Umesh Vallipuram has joined BisRing, bringing with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in the financial industry,” says Akilan Theva, president and CEO at BisRing.

Theva says a business development associate and a full-stack developer were also recently added to the team.