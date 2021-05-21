BisRing, which bills itself as The Ultimate Real Estate Network, recently launched a new mobile app. It will connect real estate investors and homeowners with service providers and is available for free via Apple and Google Play stores.

Once inside the app, investors can use the search bar to find various service providers including real estate agents, mortgage brokers, plumbers, architects, house cleaners, lawyers, interior designers and more. In the past, to find different services for real estate-related tasks, investors and homeowners had to use multiple platforms, the company says. BisRing empowers investors to find service providers for any aspect of their real estate needs in one single platform, it says.

Investors and homeowners can use the app to request quotes from various real estate services on the fly. Individuals can receive multiple quotes from reputable ProBisRinger Gold Service Providers by filling out one single form. Quote responses will be emailed to the investor’s email inbox with pricing and detailed information about the real estate-related problem.

BisRing says it establishes a consistent stream of free leads from investors to real estate service providers, “while it’s important to mention that majority of the competitor companies charge for every single lead offered”.

As a ProBisRinger Gold member, real estate service providers can market their services across Ontario for $9.99/month. BisRing says it strives to be the most affordable option on the market for service providers while being the most beneficial for creating new leads and bringing more sales. The regular price of $27 per subscription has been discounted more than 60 per cent due to COVID-19.

The main benefits for service providers on the mobile application include: the ability to receive free leads, use multiple branded promotions to market their services in various cities and provide promotional material from their business to their customers, the company says.