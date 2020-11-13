British Columbia Real Estate Association CEO Darlene Hyde and COO Corinne Caldwell have earned recognition from Business in Vancouver magazine for their achievements in business and leadership.

Hyde is one of the recipients of the BIV 2020 B.C. Chief Executive Officer of the Year awards. Recognized in the Not-for-Profit category, she is one of six leaders selected for their

vision and strategy, financial performance, development of employees, innovation, social responsibility and sustainability in their respective fields and organizations. Hyde joined BCREA as its CEO in 2018 after holding senior executive positions at the Commercial Real Estate Development Association of Metro Vancouver, the New Car Dealers Association of B.C. and the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. She is also currently chair of the Insurance Council of British Columbia.

Caldwell has been named one of BIV’s 2020 Forty Under 40 of B.C. young entrepreneurs, executives and professionals, all of whom have been recognized for demonstrating excellence in business, judgment, leadership and community contribution. Caldwell joined BCREA in 2013 as director of finance and administration and also served as chief financial officer prior to her current role as chief operating officer. She is also a director with the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

Hyde will be featured in a video podcast on biv.com during the week of November 16 and Caldwell will be featured in the annual Forty Under 40 magazine.