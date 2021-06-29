Barry Lebow talks to Bob Aaron about wills and estates

“I think that people have difficulty facing their mortality,” says Toronto lawyer Bob Aaron, in trying to explain why more than half of Canadians do not have a will.

In this video, I interview Bob about misconceptions involving wills, including what will happen if you die without a will (no, the government doesn’t take it all). We talk about the dangers of using a “will kit” rather than getting legal advice when writing a will and cover how to choose an estate trustee – and what to do if you are named as an estate trustee. I learned several things about wills and estates that I didn’t know before.

