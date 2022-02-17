Barry Lebow on part-timers and no respect for real estate skills

Barry Lebow
In this video rant, veteran Realtor and long-time REM columnist Barry Lebow says the disrupters in the real estate industry are not coming from outside the industry, but within. He talks about the huge increase in the number of Realtors and the surge of part-timers in the field.

Real estate professionals who are skilled in properly pricing a home and negotiating a sale get no respect in the current market, he says, when it seems everyone is pricing homes well below market value to create multiple listings.

He asks, “What is happening in these insane times as real estate prices continue to escalate and more and more people decide to become Realtors? What will the next three to five years bring?”

