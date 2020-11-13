Faris Team in Barrie, Ont. has launched a mortgage brokerage service, providing free mortgage purchasing services alongside its real estate services.

Story continues below

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to create an even better client experience for home buyers. We have become a ‘one-stop shop’, with a mortgage brokerage as part of our suite of services. We’re simplifying the home buying process,” says Mark Faris, CEO of Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage and Mortgage Brokerage. “From finding the ideal home, to finding the right financing, to making an offer to purchase; now we’re able to provide these services all in one place.”

He says the mortgage brokerage offers home buyers a variety of financing solutions and that buyers have access to more mortgage providers and different lenders than traditional financial institutions offer.

“The home purchasing process can be quite stressful, and during a pandemic, clients are finding it even more so. Having professional help to find the right mortgage – at no cost for the typical mortgage transaction – takes away some of that stress,” says Tim L. Walker, principal broker at Faris Team Mortgage Brokerage.

“Our team has worked closely with Tim as a mortgage brokerage service provider for many years. We found that home buying transactions were considerably smoother and less stressful for everyone involved when we worked together,” says Faris. “We share similar values and culture, so a partnership was a natural next step in managing a high client service experience.”