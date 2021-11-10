The Barrie & District Association of Realtors recently launched a virtual fundraiser, A Night of Shelter. From now until November 26, BDAR is working to raise money in support of Youth Haven, Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie and The Busby Centre.

“The average night of shelter in our region costs approximately $30 and our goal is to raise 365 nights for a total of $11,000,” says Chantal Godard, 2021 BDAR president.

BDAR has been a long-time contributor to local shelter-based organizations through various initiatives. COVID-19 continues to put pressure on an already stretched shelter system and the idea for A Night of Shelter came from the need to contribute much-needed funds to help provide housing for women, children, youth and the homeless, says the association.

“Although our goal is 365 nights, knowing the hearts of our BDAR Realtors and members of the community, we hope to meet and exceed this goal,” says Godard. Visitors can donate a night or several nights of shelter at http://bdar.ca/anos.