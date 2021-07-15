The Barrie & District Association of Realtors recently launched Your North Life, which it describes as “a new online platform for all things real estate, lifestyle and relocation in the Greater Simcoe Muskoka Region, inspiring businesses and individuals to move North, embrace local and engage in their communities.”

The association says the site was created to improve the home buying and selling experience “while highlighting the lifestyle, people, culture and environment that is distinctly North Life.” The website features real estate listings along with neighbourhood profiles, local stories and a shop-local businesses directory.

“I think it’s a really innovative site that gives people a good understanding of the area and a great feel of life up here. It’s easy to navigate and packed with helpful information and resources,” says Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, a BDAR Realtor, in a news release.

The association says, “We are selling homes by celebrating our communities and this launch is just the beginning as we grow our content by collaborating with businesses, journalists and other creatives to help share the amazing stories of people who live in, work in and love the Simcoe Muskoka region.”

The board is encouraging residents of the area to collaborate with the site by sharing their favourite local businesses and experiences, joining the local business directory and submitting new content ideas.

BDAR represents more than 1,300 Realtors in the Barrie and Simcoe County region.