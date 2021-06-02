Banty.com is offering real estate salespeople a video conferencing solution that has a “number of tools designed to keep their deals moving,” the company says.

The company began as a patient-centred video conferencing platform that helps doctors integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now it also offers video conferencing solutions for businesses, enterprise, virtual events, and personal use.

Banty Business was designed with features that are meant to make video meetings for Realtors easy to attend and be productive, the company says. Realtors who sign up create a custom URL that is sent to clients when it’s time for an online appointment. A meeting room can also be used to narrow down how many homes a client needs to visit in person. As many properties for sale have virtual walkthroughs uploaded to YouTube, an agent can now take these clips and share them with clients in a meeting’s video feed. This strategy will make it easy to create a shortlist of homes to physically tour.

All meeting rooms are protected by end-to-end encryption technology, the company says. The rooms can be personalized with a headshot, company logo, pertinent brokerage information and a Realtor bio.

All meetings remain private, with an anti-interruption door-lock feature. This allows a salesperson to control who comes into their video call room and when. Those who show up early for a meeting will stay in the virtual waiting room until it is time for their appointment to begin.

Once clients are in the virtual meeting room, the screen share feature enables the reviewing of documentation, analyzing neighbourhood demographics and trends and looking at new listings, the company says. All meetings can be recorded. This helps Realtors stay on top of specific preferences and requests mentioned by clients, it says.

Banty meetings can be hosted or attended via any desktop browser, or through the company’s mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

“We understand how important it is for Realtors to develop a personal connection with their clients. While the global pandemic has changed how many of us interact with each other on a one-to-one basis, Banty.com is here to make the transition smoother,” says vice president Marc Tytus.