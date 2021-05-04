Baker Real Estate recently launched BakerWest to market and sell pre-construction condominiums in Vancouver. Jacky Chan was named president of the company.

“Over 25 years we’ve sold more than 100,000 condominiums in Toronto and Montreal,” says Barbara Lawlor, CEO of Baker Real Estate, in a news release. “We deeply believe in the Vancouver market and are delighted to have an opportunity to partner locally with Jacky Chan and his team, including senior vice president Hari Minhas and director of business and project operations Melissa Lui.”

BakerWest says it will provide local developers with highly targeted, data-based marketing strategies, along with enhanced distribution capabilities tailored to existing and emerging demand for Vancouver homes.

“The launch of BakerWest allows us to fully leverage Baker’s resources to provide developers with bespoke strategies required to maximize sales and revenues,” says Chan.

Since its recent inception, BakerWest has already amassed listings representing approximately $500 million in gross sales, the company says.

BakerWest is also supported by access to the capital and expertise of Peerage Realty Partners, the parent company of Baker. Peerage has expanded its presence in British Columbia with the addition of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada and Epic Real Estate Solutions in addition to its long-term partner firm, Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing. Scott Brown, a senior executive in the western branch of Peerage, will also serve as a strategic advisor to BakerWest.

“Through our family of premium brands, we understand the importance of investing in the top people in markets that have the most potential for growth,” says Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners. “Peerage is confident in the future of the B.C market and looks forward to playing an increasing role providing buyers, sellers and developers with the expertise, service and trusted advice to optimize their results.”