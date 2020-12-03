Baker Real Estate of Toronto, which specializes in pre-construction residential and condominium sales and marketing, has appointed Harley Nakelsky as president. The company also announced that it is expanding into the Greater Vancouver market.

Story continues below

“Harley is a seasoned professional who has been a valued member of Baker’s senior leadership team for eight years, providing our clients with sound strategic advice and sales support,” says Barbara Lawlor, CEO of Baker Real Estate. “This expanded role, along with our ongoing investments in talent and technology, provides us with a strong foundation to grow our business and serve clients across Canada.”

Nakelsky says, “Our successful experience with launching new developments and selling down current developments despite COVID-19, has positioned us well for 2021 and beyond.”

The company says that Jeff Clark, senior vice president, will continue to be responsible for international initiatives, including the development of Baker West in the Vancouver area. Debbie LaFave, senior vice president, will continue to lead its business in the Montreal market.

Baker Real Estate is a member of the Peerage Realty Partners group of companies. In business for more than 25 years, Baker has sold over 100,00 units and generated $80-billion in new home sales.