Baker Real Estate in Toronto has created the Baker Insights Group and is partnering with Ben Myers, president and owner of Bullpen Research & Consulting, to provide developers with research and data analysis.

“For our clients, the impact of this partnership is significant. We understand the Canadian pre-construction business and how it’s evolving,” says Baker CEO Barbara Lawlor.

“Using data-based insights, our clients will be able to fully refine the development and sales of their pre-construction projects,” says Harley Nakelsky, president of Baker Real Estate. “We can now provide them with an even better sense of where consumer demand is moving and how to get in front of it.”

The company says the partnership will also “provide a valuable source of market information to condo buyers and media, allowing them to make informed decisions about their purchases.”

Baker Real Estate is a member of the Peerage Realty Partners group of companies. For over 25 years, it has specialized in pre-construction residential and condominium sales. It has offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Ben Myers at Bullpen Research & Consulting has 20 years of real estate research experience in the United States and Canada.