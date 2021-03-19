Avison Young has signed an agreement to combine its operations with Devencore’s operations in Montreal, creating one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the region. The combined business will operate under the Avison Young brand. The deal is expected to close at the end of March.

The move brings together Devencore’s 70 real estate advisor and broker professionals with Avison Young’s 30 real estate professionals in Montreal, resulting in a 100-person team.

“To lead the market in Montreal and Quebec has always been a strategic priority for Avison Young, and accessing the second largest region in Canada, including a large concentration of Quebec-based head offices, is key to serving our clients nationally and internationally,” says Mark Rose, chair and CEO of Avison Young, in a news release. “I have the greatest respect for the Devencore team, which benefits from their dedicated approach to learning and development for their brokers; it was clear early on that we share a commitment to developing top talent and investing in our people.”

The combined team has diverse experience across occupier and corporate services, lease administration, tenant representation and professional services (including corporate real estate and workplace consulting, project management, occupier services, real estate and infrastructure consulting and valuation and advisory services). The combined operations also expand Avison Young’s investor client services platform, including real estate management services, capital markets and agency leasing.

“This will be a seamless transition because we share key cultural values built on a fundamental belief in the power of people, a tireless commitment to serving clients and proud Canadian roots reaching back nearly 50 years,” says Mark Fieder, principal and president of Avison Young in Canada. “The complementary strengths of our teams will provide significant value to clients in the form of expanded professional and corporate services as well as access to technology, data and insights that are unparalleled in commercial real estate as we help clients achieve economic, social and environmental goals.”

“Montreal is an incredibly hot market; it’s a region with an abiding entrepreneurial spirit, growth and development, and our economic development agency, Montreal International, has been consistently recognized as one of the best in the world,” says Devencore CEO Jean Laurin, who will become the president and managing director of Avison Young in Quebec. “In forming one of the largest commercial real estate presences in Montreal, we will bring the next level of technology, data and insight to help clients achieve their business goals.”

The companies plan to consolidate offices later this summer.