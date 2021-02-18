Avison Young recently added to its Real Estate Valuation & Advisory team in Edmonton, adding Ryan Miller, Joel Andresen and Nancy Brown. They were previously with Colliers.

Story continues below

Miller has more than 20 years of experience and joins as a senior vice president. Andresen, who brings a decade of experience in commercial real estate, has appraised more than $12 billion worth of real estate across all major asset classes with a focus on incoming-producing properties. He also joins as a senior vice president, the company says. Brown brings 25 years of experience across property management and appraisal. She joins as a client services co-ordinator.

The team joins Andrew MacLeod and Jadran Mujcinovic, who established the valuation expertise in Edmonton in November 2020.

The company says the hires come as part of a broader strategic initiative by the firm to expand its professional services offering across Canada through growing distinct service offerings, including corporate real estate and workplace consulting, project management, valuation and advisory services, occupier services and real estate and infrastructure consulting.

Sheila Botting, principal and president, Americas Professional Services says, “If the experience navigating the pandemic in 2020 has revealed anything, it’s that one-size-fits all solutions don’t serve the unique needs of business agendas. The breadth and depth of experience our team brings across the value chain delivers actionable intelligence to clients on how to leverage real estate as an indispensable tool of business.”