Laurel Edwards has joined Avison Young’s Calgary-based property tax services team with a focus on providing tax advice for real estate portfolios in Western Canada. Edwards has 20 years of real estate experience in the commercial, multi-residential and self-storage sectors with expertise in valuation, leasing, tax and development.

“Laurel’s exceptional leadership and expertise come from her unique experiences in working as a trusted advisor to owners/landlords at two former brokerages and directly with one of Western Canada’s largest private commercial real estate landlords,” says Todd Throndson, Avison Young principal and managing director of the Calgary office. “The value of understanding a client’s perspective through firsthand experience is invaluable and is a clear differentiator we look forward to having as part of our team.”

Edwards says, “I am looking forward to rejoining Chris Hartley, principal at Avison Young, who I have worked with previously for over eight years with great success on behalf of clients.”