Avison Young has appointed Arlene Dedier as principal, EVP and Canadian practice leader, project management services.

Story continues below

“Arlene is a remarkable talent and will be a valuable part of our team of more than 160 project managers in markets across North America,” says Sheila Botting, principal and president Americas, professional services, Avison Young. “In this newly created role, Arlene will substantially increase our overall market offering of consultative solutions, showing why she’s best in class at providing sage, forward-looking counsel to occupier and investor clients navigating their evolving real estate, development and construction requirements.”

Dedier will be responsible for developing and building optimal real estate solutions for office, industrial, retail or institutional clients, the company says. She will accelerate growth through acquisitions, recruitment and new business development, with a focus on building upon existing talent, to help scale up project management as part of Avison Young’s real estate enterprise solution, the company says.

Dedier brings three decades of experience in project management, commercial real estate and architecture – including, most recently, 11 years at Colliers Project Leaders in roles of increasing seniority. While at Colliers, she served as the North American executive champion of diversity and inclusion, and was awarded the 2020 Catalyst Canada Honour, Business Leader Award for building an inclusive and diverse Canadian team.

For the past eight years, Dedier has been a member of the CREW Network and has participated in the Sponsorship Committee as well as the Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Allyship (IDEA) Committee. She is a member of NAIOP, an associate member of American Institute of Architects and a Green Associate CaGBC LEED.

“I’ve watched Avison Young’s phenomenal growth in recent years, demonstrating a desire to build upon its solid foundation, including a team of high-quality talent,” says Dedier. “I’m looking forward to helping expand upon this success, and on honouring the firm’s commitment to putting people first, by motivating and inspiring others to reach their full potential and to exceed client expectations.”