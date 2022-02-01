Avison Young recently announced the establishment of a Valuation & Advisory team in Vancouver.

Story continues below

The team will be led by Jessica Toppazzini, senior VP and practice leader British Columbia, Valuation & Advisory Services. She brings a decade of experience in guiding business strategies and complex valuation services, with an emphasis on expropriation, development land, purpose-built rental housing and social housing.

Joining Toppazzini are Steven Caldecott, SVP, and Victoria Steele, senior valuation consultant. Caldecott brings over 12 years of valuation experience across a wide range of property types, with specialization in industrial properties, including large format distribution and cold storage facilities. Steele brings strength in research and analysis of developments in industrial, multi-family, commercial retail and office properties. Rounding out the team are Antonio Balogh, junior appraiser, and Matt Chin, data analyst.

“We continue to build upon our tremendous opportunity for growth, adding five remarkably talented individuals that will start up our team in Vancouver, providing clients with a diverse skill set across all asset types,” says Matthew McWatters, principal, EVP and Canadian leader, Valuation & Advisory Services. “We have an appetite for recruiting and developing new talent across Canada – and I look forward to Jessica helping to lead the charge in British Columbia.”

Toppazzini says, “I’m impressed by the firm’s diverse portfolio of clients – and I’m looking forward to expanding upon our advisory services for government institutions, private lenders, financial institutions, developers and investors.”