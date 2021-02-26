Gerry Lantaigne, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and a gifted artist who is starting his fourth year as a Realtor with Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty in Huntsville, Ont. is commemorating Canada’s famous Group of Seven landscape painters.

Story continues below

“This year represents the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Group of Seven. Gerry will be painting five of seven canoes with a reproduced work of each member of the group,” says Jamie Lockwood, broker and co-owner of Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty.

“Known for his work on the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery murals, Gerry has been a fixture of the Muskoka region, contributing to the beautification and enrichment of our community for over 20 years.”

Lantaigne’s dedication to the arts community and his success with the Outdoor Gallery earned him a special honour: during the G8 conference in Huntsville in 2010, he served as the art director to the world leaders. Over the years, he has volunteered countless hours to supporting the arts in the Muskoka region.

His real estate career began in September 2018. Pursuing an entirely new career can be daunting, but Lockwood and broker/co-owner Trevor Docherty saw an artist’s attention to detail at work, they say. The owners say Lantaigne also has strong networking skills.

“He has taken his knowledge of the area and his contacts and turned them into a successful beginning of his real estate journey,” says Lockwood. “Gerry’s dedication and skill with his art vision has added to his early success in this field.”