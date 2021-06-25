André Pouliot of Halifax has been elected as the Appraisal Institute of Canada’s national president for 2021-2022. Pouliot has more than 20 years of commercial real estate valuation and property tax experience. He is a past president of the Nova Scotia Real Estate Appraisers Association and has occupied positions on its board from 2007-2015 and 2019. He has provided consulting advice in every province of Canada and has appeared before boards and tribunals in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. He excels at finding resolutions to complex taxation issues, says AIC.

“Super-heated real estate markets and technological advancements are having a profound impact on the appraisal profession,” says Pouliot. “Regardless of these pressures and disruptors, AIC designated appraisers will continue to play an essential role in the real estate industry. I look forward to working with the membership and staff to ensure that our profession and organization continue to evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace.”

Joining him on the AIC executive committee are Suzanne de Jong, president-elect (Ontario); Jan Wicherek, past president (Saskatchewan); Dena Knopp, vice president (Alberta); Adam Dickinson, vice president (New Brunswick); and Keith Lancastle, CEO (non-voting).

Other members of the board are Brad Brewster, Alberta; Stephen Blacklock, British Columbia; Tery Dowle, British Columbia; Laura Kemp, Manitoba; Michael Kirkland, Newfoundland/Labrador; Peter McLean, Ontario; Edward Saxe, Ontario; Claudio Polito, Ontario; Louis Poirier, Quebec; and Thomas Fox, Saskatchewan.

2021 Volunteer Recognition Awards

Several awards were presented during the 2021 AIC Annual General Meeting, including:

The title of Fellow is granted to members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. This is demonstrated by a high level of excellence and achievement that has contributed to the advancement of the profession. The Fellowship Award is granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors. This year’s winners are: Larry Dybvig and Jan Wicherek.

The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the AIC who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the institute and profession. This year’s winners are John Sheldrake, Philson Kempton, Kenneth Hollett and Darrell Thorvaldson.

The Top Appraiser Under 40 Award was presented to Jessica Toppazzini and Aaron Harlang.

The President’s Citation is granted at the discretion of the outgoing president to longstanding volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. This year’s winner is Thomas Fox.